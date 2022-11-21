This week the Christmas Sussex Belle will make its way from London into Sussex.

The Christmas Sussex Belle 2022

The special train tour will take place on Thursday (November 24). It will be steam hauled by a Black 5 steam locomotive (LMS Black 5 44871). The tour boards at London Victoria and Eastbourne on its way to Hastings. Here are the route details:

10.50am - Leaves London Victoria

Journey along the main line towards Brighton (passing through East Croydon, Redhill, Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges, and Haywards Heath).

Leave the Brighton lines at Keymer Junction just after Wivelsfield. Heads south-eastwards through Cooksbridge to Lewes.

Join the East Coastway Line that runs from Brighton to Eastbourne, Hastings and Ashford.

Head to Eastbourne (arrive around 1.38pm) and pause for a service.

Onwards along the coastline through Normans Bay, Cooden Beach, and Bexhill to Hastings (arrive around 4.03pm).

Train heads north through Crowhurst and Battle, and then passing through Mountfield Tunnel and onwards to Royal Tunbridge Wells.

