The Consort Of Twelve and Portsmouth Choral Union combine in Chichester

The Consort Of Twelve and Portsmouth Choral Union combine for the very first time to offer Handel’s magnificent oratorio Saul for the Festival of Chichester.

They come together under David Gostick for a performance on Sunday, July 7 at 6.30pm at St Paul’s Church, Chichester. Tickets are £20 available from the Festival of Chichester box office. Saul takes the listener on a musical rollercoaster with portrayals of Saul’s jealous rages, David’s soothing harp music, Jonathan’s conflicted loyalties, the other-worldly sounds of the Witch of Endor and the Ghost of Samuel… all an exciting prospect says David Gostick.

“I am related to both sides. I conduct the Portsmouth Choral Union but I also play continuo with The Consort Of Twelve. So I know both very well and it's really lovely to make this concert happen. We were going to do the St Matthew passion in March 2020 and we know what happened then. We were a week away and everything was in place. We were going to be doing it in Portsmouth and so subsequently we have looked for another project that we could collaborate on. The Consort said that they have got this standing slot in the Festival of Chichester and why don't we come along.”

And so more than four years after that intended first collaboration, it is finally happening: “Having the two local groups that are rooted in the locations with lots of local talent really is very exciting and I think what is really exciting for Portsmouth is that we usually work with Southern Pro Musica which is wonderful, playing on modern instruments, but this gives us the chance to perform with period instruments which gives a particular feel and style to this music from the baroque repertoire.”

Consort of Twelve (contributed pic)

“It all comes together in the last week. Portsmouth has been rehearsing in their weekly rehearsals but we've been to France for half-term. The Consort will come together on the Saturday and then on the day everything will come together. It all happens very quickly but I will have had time with both groups beforehand. Rehearsal time is always very precious. If we were in Germany, we would have had masses more time but this is how it happens in England. We're used to pulling things together very quickly. It sharpens the mind, and it works!

“This is one of Handel's absolute masterpieces in a dramatic sense. Handel was an opera composer as well as writing oratorios. With the freedom of form we are able to see Saul himself driven by his jealousy of David who killed Goliath and is the great hero of the day. There is a lot of personal interaction and really crucially the chorus is the driving force in the drama. In terms of what happens they really do drive things forward. It is wonderfully dramatic for the chorus to be so involved.”