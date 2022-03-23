The Glamour Club: Worthing club offers all-you-can-eat afternoon tea at vintage Easter party

An Easter bonnet and top hat bonanza is planned by The Glamour Club for its next Worthing afternoon tea event, with live music from the Vintage Candy singing duo.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 4:43 pm

People of all ages are invited to the party at the Hope Centre, in Angola Road, on Saturday, April 2, from 12pm to 3pm.

Launched in 2018, the club is on a mission to end loneliness with its spectacular vintage and themed afternoon events.

Tickets include all-you-can-eat afternoon tea, bottomless hot drinks and live entertainment from Vintage Candy Duo

Founder Janice Moth said: “They give people the opportunity to get out the house, have fun, make new friends and social connections.

“The Glamour Club are dementia friendly, disability confident and eco-friendly, too. It’s all about social inclusion for absolutely everyone - we are going back to the future.

“Loneliness is rife across the UK and the pandemic has only exacerbated this, causing many more people to become detached from their communities.

“Now that we move towards living with Covid, we aim to bring a smile to people’s faces.”

Janice Moth, founder and managing director of The Glamour Club

Tickets are £10 plus £2 booking fee, to include all-you-can-eat afternoon tea, bottomless hot drinks and live entertainment from Vintage Candy Duo.

Future club dates for the year are June 4, August 13, October 29 and December 10. Visit www.theglamourclub.co.uk for more information and to book.

