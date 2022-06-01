The Jubilee bus service will run from 6.15pm to 11pm to transport people to Worthing Scouts' celebration on Broadwater Green and to the seafront for the beacon lighting event.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee beacons across the UK and Commonwealth will be lit simultaneously on Thursday, June 2, starting with the lighting of the Principal Beacon in The Mall in London at 9.15pm.

The Commonwealth Beacons will be lit at 9.15pm local time, the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors Anchor Chain will be lit at 9.30pm and the beacons along Hadrian’s Wall will be lit at 10pm. All other beacons throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands and Isle of Man will be lit at 9.45pm.

In Worthing, the beacon lighting event starts at 8.40pm with a proclamation read by Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman at the newly-refurbished beacon, located between the Lido and Worthing Pier.Bob said: "I am proud to be part of this momentous celebration. It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.

"We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty, the Queen’s 70th year as our monarch and head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee.”Lancing Brass of the Royal British Legion Band will play at 8.45pm, followed by Sussex Gruffs Male Voice Choir at 9.10pm.

The welcome address will be given at 9.30pm by Fr George Butterworth, followed by the 9.40pm Majesty bugle call, written especially to announce the lighting of the beacon.

When the beacon is lit at 9.45pm, the new song for the Commonwealth, A Life Lived With Grace, will fill the air to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign

The event will end with prayers and the National Anthem.

The hourly timetable for the Jubilee bus service is Broadwater Green 15, Tarring 18, The Lamb 23, Adur Avenue 26, The Lamb 36, Thomas A'Becket 41, Broadwater Green 45, Worthing town centre 50, then return to Broadwater Green.

The service will allow people to travel for free to Worthing Scouts' community fun day on Broadwater Green from 4pm to 10pm.

There is a whole host of family-friendly activities planned, rides and amusements from Dave Hunt, Scouting demonstrations, raffles, tombolas stalls, live band Search4Solitude and a DJ.

Stagecoach Worthing is also now the official sponsor of the town crier, covering his travel across Worthing, Lancing, Sompting, Shoreham and Southwick.