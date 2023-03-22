Over 130 cars made before 1956 will be assembling at Amberley Museum on Sunday, April 2, for the annual Vintage Car Show.

This event, often known by enthusiasts as the 'Cobweb Run', is one of the first gatherings of the year by the historic motoring fraternity so often features new restorations.

On show from 10am until 4.30pm there will be a rare opportunity to view and hear luxury, sporting and the everyday cars of a long past era of motoring when every journey was an experience and driving by no means always a comfortable pastime.

The earliest vehicle dates from 1899 – a De Dion Bouton Vis-a Vis that is one of the earliest design of motor car while the youngest will include a 1954 Rolls Royce Silver Dawn and a similar age Ford Popular showing the range of vehicles that will be present.

Old favourites at the event include Gordon Cobbolds, 1927 Austin 12 Windsor from Worthing that has attended every year since the first show in 1980. The car still bears its original paintwork and seating. While Frank Kay from Horsham will present his similarly original Alvis Speed Twenty of 1935. Classic sports saloons from the immediate post war years when designs followed those from the thirties will include two rarities from 1947 - a Lea Francis Coupe and a near unique Singer open roadster.

