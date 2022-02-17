From events to walks, museums or soft play there is something for everyone.

Masterpieces in Miniature: The 2021 Model Art Gallery, Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until April 24

Wright & Wright architects have designed a model art gallery to house original miniature artworks from over 30 of the most exciting contemporary British artists, including John Akomfrah, Tacita Dean, Lubaina Himid, Damien Hirst, Magdalene Odundo, and Gillian Wearing. These works were created during the 2020 coronavirus lockdown – a time when artists could not get to their studios, exhibitions were cancelled, and many people spoke of being creatively blocked.

Brick Wonders will transport you around the world to wonders old and new, recreated from 500,000 LEGO® bricks by Warren Elsmore and his team. Beginning with the seven wonders of the ancient world, the exhibition also takes in modern, natural, and historic wonders from all seven continents.

Bognor Regis Promenade

The promenade is Jjst over 2.7 miles in length and stretches from, Felpham to Aldwick . Along the prom, there are a number of concessions proving hot and cold food and drinks as well as those all important ice-creams and fish and chips. A lovely walk for the family.

Brick Wonders, Novium Museum, Chichester, until June 5

Tickets to the exhibition cost £4 for adults, £2.50 for children and £12 for a family of up to five. Relaxed SEN sessions are available, please see The Novium Museum’s website for details. Booking in advance is essential.

Self-guided tour of Chichester

A self-guided treasure hunt walking trail around Chichester it is a two-mile ‘loop’ that takes two hours to complete at your own pace. Head to the website to download the map, with prices starting at £9.99. You’ll hunt high and low past from Priory Park to the Cathedral and Market Cross, uncovering the story of Chichester from Roman times to the present day.

Winter Stars, South Downs Planetarium, Chichester

The event is running on February 18 and 20. It is a guided tour of some of the celestial wonders which are on view during the winter.

Cowdray Ruins, Midhurst

The Cowdray Ruins are one of England’s most important early Tudor Houses. Take a walk nearby and enjoy the farm shop and cafe.

Fishbourne Roman Palace & Gardens, Chichester

The palace is the largest Roman residence north of the Alps. and has an unusually early date of 75 AD, around thirty years after the Roman conquest of Britain.

Day pass at Butlin’s Bognor

The day pass grants you unlimited rides in our Traditional Fairground and Little Stars Fairground, access to our huge Splash Waterworld, featuring flumes, rapids, a wave pool and the world’s first Helter Skelter water slide, live daytime shows in our indoor Skyline Pavilion, access to our soft play areas, outdoor play areas and arcades and access to our bars and restaurants. To book, visit butlins.com/discover-butlins/day-visits

Aldingbourne Country Centre, Chichester

At Aldingbourne Trust you can visit a farm, soft, sand and water play areas, play crazy golf, ride on mini tractors or explore the woodland walk. Open seven days a week 10am until 4pm, there is no need to book just turn up. Ticket prices vary.