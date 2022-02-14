Tilgate Park, Crawley.

Things to do in Mid Sussex this February half term

The February half term is approaching (February 21-25) so here is a list of activities on offer in Mid Sussex and surrounding areas.

By Megan O’Neill
Monday, 14th February 2022, 11:30 am

Check out this list of activities for family fun this February in Mid and West Sussex.

1.

Wakehurst, Haywards Heath. A love letter to nature. Get your heart beating this February Half Term and explore what's to love about plants. Search the gardens for green hearts to discover reasons to love plants. Find them all, then test your nature knowledge by matching foods with the plants they come from. Pick up a Show the Love trail card from the Visitor Centre and off you go! Suitable for ages 3+

2.

Ice rink opens at Bluebell Railway's Sheffield Park Station from February 12 to 27. Visitors will be able to skate around the Locomotive Shed and glide across the ice to see where the trains are prepared in the morning before they steam up and down the preserved railway line through 11 miles of beautiful countryside.

3. Opening of The Bluebell Railway's new platform at East Grinstead

Nellie’s Arctic Adventure 24th January-27th February 2022 at Sheffield Park and Garden See Roy Kelf’s breath taking outdoor sculptures from fishing villages to polar bears which carry an important message of sustainability and the preservation of places of natural beauty and historic interest for future generations. No booking required. Normal garden admission applies.

4.

Nymans Gardens, Handcross. Ignite: Fire & Fantasy at Nymans This winter experience Ignite: a brand new after dark experience in the garden at Nymans. From Friday 11 February 2022 until Sunday 6 March 2022 step into an enchanting landscape and enjoy moments of reflection and playful discovery along this brand new illuminated trail.

