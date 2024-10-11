Reawakening (contributed pic)

Some real thought-provoking drama this week at New Park’s Chichester Cinema and a fascinating insight into other regions of the world, told through insightful documentaries and great story-telling; a Chinese detective thriller, a romantic drama from Iceland, a documentary from Mexico and a great British drama starring Juliet Stevenson and Jared Harris.

Ten years after the disappearance of their teenage daughter, a couple is confronted by a young woman claiming to be their lost child. Harris and Stevenson deliver towering performances in the completely absorbing, tense and gripping mystery Reawakenings.

The unique ties which bind a small, rural Mexican farming community are examined over an 18-month period in the beautifully observed documentary, The Echo, a period which encompasses the harshest elements of frost and drought and the toll they take on the welfare of the inhabitants and the teenager Montse, prematurely aged by the rigours of this tough existence. (Subtitled)

Touch is a thrillingly romantic Icelandic love story, spanning several decades and continents following a widower’s emotional journey to trace his first love as he enters the first stages of dementia. (Subtitled)

Only The River Flows is set in a riverside town of some 50 families in rural China and police chief Ma Zhe is responsible for investigating the murder of Granny No. 4. This is far from a police procedural; this is a super-stylish, murky and imaginative film noir with breathtaking cinematography. (Subtitled)

Anne-Marie Flynn