Top dog-friendly activities in Brighton

Brighton is a thriving and equally vibrant city that makes for the pawfect coastal retreat with your canine companion. With dog-friendly Brighton only being a short drive or train journey from London, it’s fantastic for a weekend getaway or a week if you fancy.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are planning a dog-friendly holiday to Brighton, PetsPyjamas are about to make your life easier! Within this article, you will discover some of the best dog-friendly activities in the area.

1. Splash and Play on a Dog-Friendly Beach

Brighton’s most popular attraction that pulls people in each year is its dog-friendly beaches and shoreline. We love frolicking amongst the waves with our four-legged friends, and throwing a ball or frisbee for them to catch as they dart across the pebbles. As Brighton beach is a pebbly one, it means you won’t have to worry about your pup getting your car or house covered in sand (we all know how sand can get everywhere!)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton Beach

You’ll also both enjoy a leisurely walk along the Brighton Promenade which is decorated with colourful beach huts, cafes, and restaurants.

Please note, while some beaches allow dogs all year round, others will only accept dogs between 1st October and 1st April. Always remember to look out for the signs indicating if the part of the beach you are approaching allows dogs.

If you have an adventurous hound on your hands however, we recommend embarking on the 5km long Undercliff Walk from Brighton Marina to Saltdean. Especially if you are looking for a longer scenic walk to really appreciate the fresh sea air!

2. Roam the South Downs National Park

Speaking of adventurous canines, a South Downs National Park escapade will be ruff to beat! What is the South Downs National Park you ask? The park’s aim is to protect the thousands of acres of fauna, flora, and woodland. This is because these natural elements thrive on chalk bases – like the White Cliffs of Dover, for example.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are miles upon miles of dog walks to be had here. All walking trails are signposted and mapped to make things easier. As you roam, you will discover charming villages to look around and cosy dog-friendly pubs to unwind in.

3. Ride the Volks Railway!

Did you know the world’s oldest electric railway is dog-friendly? It’s true! The Volks Railway was built in 1883 by Magnus Volk and runs along the Brighton Seafront from Palace Pier to Black Rock near the beautiful Marina. Your four-legged friend is welcome aboard the ride along the stunning coast. There is also a Visitors Centre featuring a little exhibition where you can try on railway hats and clothes if you want to!

4. Stroll along Brighton Lanes

Dog-Friendly Brighton Lanes are su-paw distinctive and one of the most famous locations in Brighton and Hove! With colourful buildings, and pretty flags above you as you walk, you’ll love the unique shops and cafes that fill the narrow Brighton lanes.

Head over to North Laine and you will uncover arty boutiques, antique shops, and lovely galleries together. Here, you will also witness some fantastic street art – look out for ‘Kissing Policeman’ by the infamous Banksy!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Visit Withdean Park

Does your dog love nothing more than meeting fellow four-legged friends in a park? Withdean Park is the perfect doggie socialisation spot. Here, you can let your pup off the lead to have a run with their furry community! Better yet, Withdean Park is enclosed and provides an area that is fenced-off so your pup can play safely. This is why it’s one of our top dog-friendly attractions in Brighton.

6. Enjoy a picnic at The Royal Pavilion

The Royal Pavilion is one of dog-friendly Brighton’s top attractions. This stunning building with an exotic touch is reminiscent of an Indian Palace and is wonderful to marvel at. While The Royal Pavilion does not allow pets indoors, you are welcome to walk around the Royal Pavilion Garden. After this, settle down for a picnic whilst gazing up at the magnificent palace behind you.

7. Visit Brighton Marina and stop by Laughing Dog Cafe!

Brighton Marina is bursting with life and energy where you will find plenty of restaurants, cafes, and activities. One of the most popular spots with dog owners is the award-winning Laughing Dog! This delightful cafe combines contemporary art, an art studio, design gifts, as well as the cafe and bar. Of course, they welcome furry friends warmly and serve lots of doggy treats and even some free snacks too!

Dog-Friendly Hotels and Pet-Friendly Holiday Cottages in Brighton

Brighton is very dog-welcoming and this is reflected in the hotels and holiday cottages in the area too. Some of our top recommendations for dog-friendly accommodation in the area include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No.124 by GuestHouse

A new one-of-a-kind boutique hotel that welcomes dogs with open arms. The stylish No.124 by Guesthouse opens its doors for the first time in October 2024. Originally Regency-style houses, this dog-friendly hotel has been lovingly converted into a beautiful hotel featuring Palace Pier inspired decor! There is even a shiny disco ball hovering overhead as you enter.

Your furry friend will particularly love the complimentary pantry filled with treats! A great start to the perfect holiday in the dog-friendly Brighton.

Regency Stables, Brighton

Regency Stables in Brighton boasts a lovely central location, just a short walk from all Brighton’s well-known landmarks. This charming dog-friendly cottage sleeps 6 people, so it means you can bring the whole family along for your dog-friendly holiday!

The Beach Studio

A beautiful, spacious seaside studio apartment with stunning sea views. When you stay at The Beach Studio, you’ll be located right opposite the beach. You will love the floor-to-ceiling windows as they flood the space with natural light and provide a brilliant view of Brighton Beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dog-Friendly Holidays to Brighton with PetsPyjamas

Through PetsPyjamas, you’re sure to find your pawfect petaway in any of our dog-friendly properties. That’s whether you choose one of our dog-friendly holiday cottages or dog-friendly hotels in prime location. Some of our accommodations even include exclusive offers you won’t find anywhere else! These exclusive packages can include dog beds, treats, toys, meals, and much more. So, when looking to book your ideal dog-friendly holiday in Brighton, make sure you keep your eyes peeled for these!