Treasure is among the New Park movies in Chichester

Rose (contributed pic)

Following the fall of the iron-curtain, in 1991 a Holocaust survivor (Stephen Fry) and daughter (Lena Dunham) set out on a road trip to post-socialist Poland, reconnecting with family and the past. Treasure addresses the Holocaust in a very different way.

Bread And Roses shows us the colourful, bustling life before and then the one after Kabul fell to the Taliban. Seen through the eyes of three women (a dentist, an activist and a government employee), we see the raw and seismic impact of the regime on their rights and livelihoods. A must-see.

After a corrupt legal guardian destroys her life, seizing her home and assets and putting her and her husband in an eldercare facility, the wife seeks revenge. The G is a tense, smart, exciting, revenge thriller with a difference.

Kinds Of Kindness re-teams Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone (The Favourite, Poor Things), showing us the best and the worst of humanity. Joined by the peerless, Jesse Plemmons, and the fearless Willem Dafoe. This 18-certificate film is not for the faint-hearted.

Rose, starring Sofie Gråbøl (The Killing), sees two siblings having their relationship challenged to the max, during a coach trip to Paris. This gentle Danish film celebrates sisterly love and devotion.

BLUR:TO THE END is a feature-length documentary charting the year-long reunion of Brit-poppers Damon Albarn, Graham Coxen, Dave Rowntree and Alex James for their first album in eight years – The Ballad of Dreams - and their sell-out Wembley concerts.