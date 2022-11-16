The judges have been announced for the Turner Prize 2023 in Eastbourne as well as a partnership with the University of Sussex.

The shortlisted artists will be announced in spring 2023 and an exhibition of their work will open in the Towner in September 2023.

Each year the expert panel of judges is formed to select a shortlist of artists for the prize. An exhibition of work by the nominated artists provides a vital public platform for emerging British artists and for visitors to engage with the latest developments in British art. The Turner Prize winner will be awarded £25,000 with £10,000 awarded to the other shortlisted artists at an award ceremony in December 2023. Towner Eastbourne and Tate are now pleased to announce the judging panel:

Turner Prize 2023 judges: Martin Clark (top left), Cédric Fauq (top right), Melanie Keen (bottom left), Helen Nisbet (bottom right) - photo from Towner Eastbourne

Martin Clark - Director of Camden Art Centre.

Cédric Fauq - Chief Curator at Capc musée d’art contemporain de Bordeaux.

Melanie Keen – Director of the Wellcome Collection. She has also worked to promote the Black Arts Movement in the UK.

Helen Nisbet - Artistic Director for Art Night and specialises in commissioning work for non-traditional spaces considering social justice, disability, class, representation and access.

Joe Hill, Director, Towner Eastbourne, said: “We are pleased that Martin, Cédric, Melanie and Helen will select our shortlist for the 2023 Turner Prize. Their range of experience, locally, nationally and globally will be sure to draw together a fantastic list of artists, who we will be privileged to exhibit in our galleries in 2023. We are delighted that the Turner Prize will be hosted at Towner as an important part of our centenary celebrations, and that this very capable and knowledgeable judging panel will be part of it. Hosting the Turner Prize will be an exciting moment not only for us but for Eastbourne."

Meanwhile, Towner Eastbourne is also delighted to announce that the University of Sussex will join as the Education Partner for the Turner Prize, which will build on an existing collaboration between Towner and the History of Art department at Sussex. Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sussex, Professor Sasha Roseneil, said: "The University of Sussex is honoured and excited to be the official Education Partner for the 2023 Turner Prize. We hugely look forward to building on the rich relationship that we already enjoy with Towner Eastbourne through our School of Media, Art and Humanities, and to exploring the many unique and creative opportunities this collaboration will provide to celebrate the prize and to explore contemporary art on our campus and within schools across Sussex."