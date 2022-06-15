Turner Prize 2023: Eastbourne to host one of the best-known art prizes

The Turner Prize, the world’s leading prize for contemporary art, will be presented at Towner Eastbourne in 2023.

This lines up nicely with the gallery’s year-long centenary celebrations – Towner 100.

A spokesperson for the Towner said, “With support from Eastbourne Borough Council and East Sussex County Council, the Turner Prize will bring transformative cultural and social experiences for visitors and residents of the prestigious, popular seaside destination.”

Established in 1984, the prize is awarded to a British artist. The winner will be awarded £25,000 with £10,000 for the other shortlisted artists.

Tate Britain in London is usually home to the Turner Prize, but it does regularly travel outside of the capital – this year it is in Tate Liverpool.

Joe Hill, director at the Towner, said, “It will be a very special moment for our communities and for Towner, and a wonderful centrepiece to our centenary year programme. The event will not only allow current and new audiences to experience some of the very best in contemporary art in our brand new galleries, but it will also reignite the visitor economy in East Sussex, with events planned across the county as well as across our own town to coincide with the exhibition. I look forward to welcoming everyone to Towner in 2023 and would also like to thank Tate for this wonderful opportunity.”

Director of Tate Britain and chair of the Turner Prize jury Alex Farquharson, said, “Towner Eastbourne is one of Britain’s most exciting galleries, with a fantastically diverse exhibition programme and world-class collection of modern British and international contemporary art. We are absolutely delighted that Turner Prize will take place at Towner in 2023 as part of the gallery’s centenary celebrations.

An exhibition at the Towner: Installation view, Hannah Perry, GUSH, 2018-2019. Photo by Rob Harris, 2018

"It marks the first time the prize has been held in Sussex, an area that has inspired generations of artists. Towner's rich history of collecting and exhibiting work by UK artists particularly resonates with Turner Prize's aim to champion the latest developments in contemporary British art, and we look forward to seeing how next year’s shortlisted artists will transform Towner’s newly redeveloped galleries.”

Council leader David Tutt, said, “We are thrilled to be welcoming such a prestigious national event to one of our town's best-loved cultural venues and we know the impact that it will have on the town will be transformational.”

Councillor Rupert Simmons, lead member for economy at East Sussex County Council, said, “We know that the Turner Prize exhibition is likely to attract many extra visitors and we will be putting plans in place to encourage them to extend their visit, so that the whole of the visitor economy will benefit from the extra visitors that this flagship event will bring. We want to give people a warm welcome so that they come back and visit East Sussex again and again.

"I would like to congratulate Towner Eastbourne on their achievement in bringing this opportunity to the county.”

The exhibition of Turner Prize’s four shortlisted artists will be on show from September 28 2023 – January 14 2024 with the announcement of the winner on December 5 2023.