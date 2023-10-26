TV presenter to host interiors workshop in Eastergate

An award-winning interior design blogger and renowned social media influencer will be hosting a day of workshop events next month in Eastergate.

Maxine Brady, who has presented TV programmes on Channel 5 and appeared on multiple platforms during her career to-date, is bringing her expertise to a new homes development on Saturday 4th November.

The social media influencer will host two free-to-attend workshops, held inside the show home of Miller Homes’ The Paddock development, off Fontwell Avenue, to provide inspiration for seasonal interior design trends and deliver a how-to on creating a winter wreath for the home.

Those who wish to attend are being asked to book in advance for either workshop, in the morning or afternoon session, and those who participate in the workshops will be entered into a prize draw to take home a gift courtesy of the housebuilder.

The show home at The Paddock, built by Miller Homes in Eastergate

Maxine said: “I’m really looking forward to being able to show off the latest design trends as part of my seasonal styling workshop, and what better platform could I ask for than a brand new show home that has only just opened in which to deliver it.

“The activities on the day will also include an interactive element to the workshops, with visitors able to make their own wreaths to take home with them. Prizes will be there to be won and, of course, Miller Homes’ lovely new show home is open to explore.”

Miller Homes is building 67 new homes at The Paddock. The show home at the development in Eastergate opened to the public for the first time in September.

Katrina Crawford, sales and marketing director of Miller Homes Southern, said: “Maxine’s work has been highly thought of for some time now, and so we’re really pleased to be able to welcome her to The Paddock in Eastergate on 4th November.

“We are intending to create an environment for visitors to enjoy the experience, but also learn new things and have the opportunity to take something away with them, to make the occasion a well-rounded one for everyone who attends.”

To view more of Maxine’s work or read her award-winning blog, visit https://maxinebrady.com/ or follow her via @maxinebradystyling on social media.