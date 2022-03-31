Unchain Me - New dates for popular Brighton Festival show

The world premiere of an ambitious new production created especially for Brighton Festival production has been extended due following ‘phenomenal demand’,

Unchain Me, a thought-provoking multi-media performance which will take place at venues across the city centre, sold out when the festival was first launched.

But festival organisers have announced the show will now run until June 12.

Tristan Sharps, artistic director of dreamthinkspeak, the company behind Unchain Me, said: “Creating a new project in Brighton has always felt like pressing a reset button for me.

“All of the projects we have previously created for the festival have felt different to each other.

“With Unchain Me, we wanted to find a more sustainable relationship with the environments we inhabit.

“Instead of taking over and transforming locations, we wanted to move towards inhabiting buildings exactly as they are, as if we are infiltrating them, with minimal set and installation work.

Tristan Sharps

“We’ve been skirting around this project since 2009, when we originally planned to create it for three different UK cities simultaneously.

“ Coming to this piece now, it has inevitably absorbed the social media dominated world we currently live in, with its messy mix of conspiracy theories and fake news, coupled with a deep and escalating desire amongst many people for a more fundamental change to our world.”

The production is inspired by Dostoevsky’s novel The Possessed, and audiences will be able to interact with the performance using a specially designed app with headphones.

The action will take place across a range of locations in and around the Brighton Dome and the Royal Pavilion Estate, including the surrounding streets and ‘previously unknown passageways’.