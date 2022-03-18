VIDEO: A bike ride around the South Downs

We’ve shown you some amazing natural wonders of the world in Sussex, and this week, we’re taking a cycle ride around the South Downs.

By Steve Holloway
Friday, 18th March 2022, 9:43 am
Updated Friday, 18th March 2022, 10:13 am

Latest TV presenter, Yael Breuer was a reluctant cyclist, until she realised the wonderful world it opens up around us, right here on our Sussex doorstep. Take a trip with Yael and her cycling mentor, Eoghan McHugh as they navigate the ups and downs of the Sussex countryside.

Cycling through Stanmer Park, Lewes and the heart of Sussex, Yael and Eoghan uncover some gems in our county.

To see the full video click here

Cycling around the South Downs

Cycling around the South Downs
