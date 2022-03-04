Video: Bird Dance in the Sky - the swooping seafront starlings of Sussex

Sussex has many cultural wonders and every week we’re going to be telling you about them.

One of the top natural wonders of the world is right here on the Sussex coast and we have the story of it presented by top TV vet, Marc Abraham OBE.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton Palace pier has always been one of the most popular spots for birdwatching and now it’s become one of the most popular spots for photographers as well.

Brighton's starling murmurations

The photographers in this film include renowned photographers, Steve Geliot and Alex Bamber. Hear their reasons for capturing the murmurations.

We learn that starlings have a giant conversation in the sky. What do they talk about? Where do they go afterwards?

You’ll find out in Bird Dance In The Sky. And also hear not only the stunning starling sounds as they roost underneath the pier, but also a stirring soundtrack.

Brighton's starling murmurations

We’ve got amazing Attenborough style footage, take a watch and be amazed at what you can see by just looking up at the sky.

If you want to see it in real life, you can visit Brighton Palace Pier for the next month.

Look out for another great video from Latest TV and Sussex World next Friday.

SEE ALSO: A video of the brilliant work done at a Sussex RSPCA rescue centre