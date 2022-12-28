New research has revealed that the South Downs National Park is in the top 10 best family-friendly hiking spots.

The research was undertaken by Millets and analysed a number of different factors including TripAdvisor reviews, the average length of the walks in the area, nearest beaches, facilities, child-friendly restaurants, average temperatures and number of visitors.

The South Downs National Park came eighth in the list, the top three included New Forest National Park at number one, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park in number two and Exmoor National Park.

The New Forest National Park came in top in most of the factors looked at. Over a quarter of all walks in the park are kid-friendly. There are 48 family-friendly campsites around the New Forest and of all the restaurants in Lyndhurst, 81 per cent are child-friendly.

Fulking Enscrapment in the South Downs National Park

The South Downs National Park has also launched a new ‘miles without stiles’, which are perfect for wheelchair users and push chairs.

Miles without stiles routes have been specially created as gentle journeys that are suitable for people with limited mobility, including wheelchair users, families with push chairs, dog walkers and less agile walkers.

A spokesperson from Millets, said: “We wanted to find the ultimate family-friendly hiking spots in the UK, so we looked at articles from Evanevanstours, Soles by Michellin and Flashpackingfamily to gather a list of popular hiking destinations across the nation.

“We also sourced the total number of restaurants and the number of child-friendly restaurants from Tripadvisor on 8th July 2022. Where unavailable, we searched for restaurants in the closest town, city or county to each hiking spot, all within a 13 mile radius of each location.

“Using AllTrails, we sourced the total number of walks in each location and the number of walks rated ‘kid-friendly’. We also sourced the number of walks below 10km, as a maximum recommended trail length for children aged 8+ sourced from Backpacker. All information is accurate as of July 8, 2022.

“From Campsites, we sourced the number of family-friendly campsites near each hiking location on July 8, 2022.”

