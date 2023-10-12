West Sussex home to the second best pumpkin patch in the UK, according to new research

West Sussex is home to the second best pumpkin patch in the UK, according to new research.

New research conducted by OutdoorToys has analysed entry prices, location, social media popularity and Google search data to reveal the best pumpkin patches and farms across the UK to visit this autumn.

Tulleys Farm in Crawley placed second in the ranking, scoring 7.44 out of 10. Originating in 1937, the fourth-generation family farm in West Sussex hosts their Pumpkin Festival annually, where families and couples alike can expect a jam-packed day out.

If you choose a daytime event at the Pumpkin Festival, you will have access to the pumpkin fields, photo opportunities and live roaming characters. If you select the night-time ticket, you’ll have pumpkin field access, food and drink vendors and live music, which ends at 10 pm. Entry prices start at £5 for both adults and children, depending on the date you visit. Night-time tickets start at £8 per person. Children under two and carers go free.

Tulleys Farm considers itself the UK’s number one Pumpkin Festival, and our research adds weight to this claim, as the farm was the top trending pumpkin patch on TikTok, collecting a staggering 14.7 million views. There were also 19,000 Instagram mentions and 450,600 annual searches.

The pumpkin patch at Doddington Hall, Lincolnshire, claimed first place in the battle of the patches, scoring 8.31 out of 10.