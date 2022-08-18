Edit Account-Sign Out

West Sussex MG Owners Club expects more than 200 cars for 32nd South Downs Run from Arundel to Eastbourne

More than 200 MG owners are expected to take part in the 32nd South Downs Run from Arundel to Eastbourne, following a scenic 80-mile route.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 2:01 pm
Updated Thursday, 18th August 2022, 2:35 pm

Organised by West Sussex MG Owners Club, the run will take place on Sunday, September 4, starting at Whiteways Lodge on the A29 and Bury Hill and ending on Western Lawns.

The annual event is always popular, taking drivers on a route across the South Downs that has some magnificent views over Amberley and the Arun Valley. The route meanders along the lee of the South Downs before reaching Eastbourne seafront.

All MG and Sprite owners are welcome, regardless of club affiliations. Entries span the MG range from the earliest to the latest models. Visit wsmgoc.co.uk/south-downs-run.html to book.

    MG owners at Eastbourne at a previous South Downs Run

    West Sussex MG Owners Club meets at 7.30pm on the second Monday of each month at The Franklands Arms in Washington.

