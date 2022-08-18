West Sussex MG Owners Club expects more than 200 cars for 32nd South Downs Run from Arundel to Eastbourne
More than 200 MG owners are expected to take part in the 32nd South Downs Run from Arundel to Eastbourne, following a scenic 80-mile route.
Organised by West Sussex MG Owners Club, the run will take place on Sunday, September 4, starting at Whiteways Lodge on the A29 and Bury Hill and ending on Western Lawns.
The annual event is always popular, taking drivers on a route across the South Downs that has some magnificent views over Amberley and the Arun Valley. The route meanders along the lee of the South Downs before reaching Eastbourne seafront.
All MG and Sprite owners are welcome, regardless of club affiliations. Entries span the MG range from the earliest to the latest models. Visit wsmgoc.co.uk/south-downs-run.html to book.
West Sussex MG Owners Club meets at 7.30pm on the second Monday of each month at The Franklands Arms in Washington.