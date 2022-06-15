Parking charges

The West Wittering Estate announced last year that its pre-paid parking system was to be made permanent to ‘control visitor numbers, promote safety and protect the environment and local community’.

The system aims to reduce lengthy traffic queues in the area and visitors are advised to book in advance as some days can sell out.

West Wittering beach. Picture by Steve Robards

Visitors who wish to book online parking must visit the JustPark app or website and select West Wittering Beach from the choice of locations. You can then select the day you wish to travel to the site.

Customers then receive a confirmation text or email, which must be shown to staff at the entrance gates to grant entry.

Parking charges vary depending on the season with two options available, either all day (7am until 8pm) or evening (3pm to 8pm).

The current all-day charge for weekends in the summer is £9.50.

To book and for the latest prices visit https://www.westwitteringestate.co.uk/how-to-book

Showers, toilets and access to water

There are three blocks of toilets, each of which has an accessible toilet as well as two cold outdoor beach showers. Several taps providing drinking water are located along the side of the road.

Cafe

The Beach Cafe is open from 9am until 4pm daily and is dog-friendly.

Lifeguards

Lifeguards are on duty mid May to mid September from 10am to 5pm daily. It is recommended visitors swim between the red and yellow flags as this marks the area that the lifeguards patrol.

Are dogs allowed on the beach?

From May 1 to mid-September dogs are excluded from the Blue Flag bathing zone in front of the beach huts - they are welcome elsewhere. From mid-September to April dogs are welcome everywhere.

Am I allowed to barbecue?