Eastbourne’s Christmas lights and interactive tree will be turned on, on Thursday, November 24. Organised by Your Eastbourne BID there will be a late night shopping, entertainment and market. The vegan and craft market will be open from 10am to 8pm with children's rides, there will be live music from 3pm until 8pm.

Christmas in Rye Festival 2022 takes place on Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3. The Friday offers festive light night shopping with live music until 8pm, where on Saturday there will be four stages around the town showcasing live music and entertainment from 10.30am until 5pm. Santa will be at the town hall at 10am, distributing chocolate coins to children before heading for his grotto on the Strand Quay - book your visit on the festival website. There will also be a Christmas trail around town, and festive food and drink from stalls set up outside many of the restaurants and cafes. News to be confirmed soon on the Christmas Pudding Race during the afternoon. Free Parking will be available Friday evening and Saturday all day in Rother District Council car parks.

For anyone looking for a Christmas fair Hastings Museum & Art Gallery will be hosting The Refugee Buddy Project’s annual fair. There will be a range of stalls from local makers, bakers and craftspeople. Come and enjoy a mulled wine or hot chocolate, a Christmas fair and social gathering. It takes place on December 3 from 10am until 4pm.

Most Popular

Eastbourne's interactive Christmas tree in 2021. Picture from Your Eastbourne BID

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sussex Christmas Market at the AMEX Stadium in Brighton has more than 100 stalls and will be held on the 27th of November between 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Eastbourne's Christmas Market will take place on Terminus Road between Barclays and Mark & Spencer, it will run from Thursday, December 13 until Saturday, December 17 9am until 6pm and on Sunday, December 18, 9am until 4pm.

In Brighton its festive event will be on November 19, 2pm until 6pm. Organsied by Brilliant Brighton it will launch its window dressing competition, with businesses’ windows unveiled under the theme ‘Festively Fabulous’. The competition welcomes people to vote on their favourite window design between November 19 and December 31, with one voter chosen at random. To add to the Christmassy atmosphere, Brilliant Brighton’s Christmas lights (paid for 517 Brilliant Brighton businesses), will also be switched-on.

This year's Seaford Christmas Magic is on Saturday, December 3, with more details available on its Facebook page. There will be a range of unique and wonderful market stalls along Broad Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bexhill’s Christmas Light Switch on will take place on December 2, there will be late night shopping and lots of events taking place at The Community Supporters and Community Supporters Eco Hub.

Lewes late night shopping market will be on Thursday, December 1 from 5pm until 9pm and will include a live choir, local craft stalls & businesses, face painting, balloon art, homemade Italian pizza & deli, local gin bar, wreaths, refreshments, raffle and more.

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, in Hastings, is hosting its Festive fun day on Sunday, November 27 from 10am until 4pm. There is free festive entertainment for all the family to enjoy throughout the day whilst Christmas shopping, with a magical atmosphere, live music, Father Christmas and even The Grinch. You’ll find a stage in Queens Square by our 35ft Christmas tree with a fantastic local line up. Kick starting the festivities is White Rock Theatre, which will be bringing along some of the cast from this year’s pantomime, Beauty and the Beast. Local panto legends Tim McArthur and Ben Watson will be providing all the laughs, and White Rock Tiddlers will be taking to the stage too.

Lea Goddard, The Coverups, and HPO Brass will also take to the stage with a host of Christmas tunes. Inside the shopping centre you’ll find even more festive delights, such as free face and glitter painting by Fantasy Face Painting, and a children’s Christmas card making activity run by the Glow Baby team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wouldn’t be a Christmas event without Father Christmas. Meet the jolly man himself outside Marks and Spencer for free throughout the day and take a photo with him in his sleigh. Plus keep an eye out for his wife, Mrs Claus, who will be wandering around handing out delicious complimentary treats and surprises. The Grinch will also be attending with his usual mischief and trying to ruin Christmas.