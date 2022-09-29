Eastbourne’s Christmas lights to be switched on by ‘very special guest’

On Facebook Your Eastbourne BID said the lights will be switched on at an event on Thursday, November 24, by a ‘very special guest’.

There will also be children's rides at the event as well as a vegan market from 10am-8pm alongside a craft market.

Your Eastbourne BID said the event will include live music between 4pm-8pm.

Eastbourne's interactive Christmas tree in 2021. Picture from Your Eastbourne BID

This year the group is inviting local charities and good causes to get involved by hosting a stall in Terminus Road from 4pm-8pm.

Luke Johnson, operations manager for Your Eastbourne BID, said: “I am delighted that this year Eastbourne’s amazing interactive Christmas tree will be returning to the town on Bankers Corner. Every year we invest over £40,000 in our lighting display, which spans across the town. This year our lights will also coincide with the turning on of Maybug’s spectacular Christmas lights display – after wowing customers and visitors last year.

“We will have a special guest turn on our lights at around 6pm. If you would like to get involved with trading, please do contact our team – [email protected]”

Greg Rose from Maybugs added: “We are delighted to be part of the official start of Christmas in Eastbourne this year, it’s a great opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the festive season in way which they haven’t been able to in recent years.”

Greg Rose (left) and Luke Johnson (right). Picture from Your Eastbourne BID

