Worthing Christmas lights.

In Worthing there are lots of events taking place in the lead up to Christmas.

From December 1 until 2 the ever-popular Toy Soldier trail returns, find all the soldier’s names and you will be entered in to a draw to win a Worthing gift card.

For the Christmas tree trail there are 14 Christmas trees dotted around the town centre that have been decorated by businesses and community groups. Choose your favourite and your vote will enter you into the draw for a £50 Worthing gift card.

Arundel Xmas Lights Switch On. Arundel by Candlelight 2014. The annual Christmas lights switch in Arundel by Her Grace the Dutchess of Norfolk. Arundel. Picture : Liz Pearce. LP061214XLA25

The Countdown to Christmas is a free event organised by Worthing Town Centre Initiative. Santa will be on hand, alongside an independents market, Dave Hunt’s Christmas party, musical performances, and a special appearance by Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Titan the Robot who will be lighting up Montague Street.

Arundel At Christmas is returning on Friday, December 2 with ‘Light Up the Town’ including tree lighting, carols and festive entertainment. On December 3 it will be Festive Saturday with Tarrant Christmas Market, on December 10 there will be festive Saturday entertainment and on December 17 there will be a festive Saturday and the Arundel Farmers Market. There will also be a local school children’s competition, best dressed home window, best dressed business window competitions. Details will be announced on @arundelatchristmas on Facebook and Instagram.

On Friday, December 9 Light Up Shoreham will be taking place, with updates on Facebook.

In Littlehampton the Christmas Light switch on will be held on Saturday, November 19 instead of the usual Friday.

Littlehampton Christmas lights switch on event. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

In addition to the switch on event, the council is delivering two further events – Christmas Fun Days, on Saturday, November 26 and Saturday, December 10. This is part of the town centre events programme, jointly funded with Arun District Council.

The Switch On will mark the launch of a festive trail inspired by The Twelve Days of Christmas. Encouraging children to discover the festive decorations hidden in town centre shop windows.

Entries must be submitted by Saturday, December 17. There are eleven runner-up prizes, plus a first prize of a Nintendo Switch.

