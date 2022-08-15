Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bumper summer carnival will run all through the bank holiday weekend, from Saturday, August 27, to Monday, August 29.

The entertainment will be based in Steyne Gardens, a three-day community celebration involving local groups, live music, magicians, children's entertainment, stalls and refreshments.

Paul Campbell, organising chair, said: "It’s coming up to Rotary’s 100th year of organising a carnival for the town. As always, we aim to bring fun and laughter to local people, as well as collecting money for good causes.”

Fun in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, at last year's Worthing Carnival

The carnival kicks off with Showcase Saturday from 11am to 7pm, featuring half-hour displays of local talent from 12.45pm. The varied acts will be introduced by Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman and in between, there will be a dog show.

The Showcase programme is as follows:

12.45pm Dynamix School of Performing Arts in the arena

1.15pm Sussex Tornados cheerleaders in the arena

1.45pm Dynamix School of Performing Arts on stage

2.30pm Worthing Town FC in the arena

3pm Air and Sea Cadets challenges in the arena

34.30pm Rotary games in the arena

5.15pm Spring into Soul choir on the stage

Carnival Sunday, from 11am to 7pm, offers an unusual display of classic Ford cars and a full allocation of market stalls. Ivy Arch Studios will also start a two-day bonanza of live music.

The music programme for Sunday is as follows:

12pm The Rattlesnakes

12.50pm Dead Bottomleys

1.45pm The Katie Kershaw Band

2.45pm Suede Jazz

3.25pm TBC

3.50pm Tex and the Lone Stars

4.50pm Mirrors of Madness

5.45pm Subterfuge

Carnival Monday, from 11am to 7pm, is dominated by the charity procession, a favourite on the Worthing calendar since 1922. The procession will start on the seafront at Grand Avenue at 12.30pm and should arrive at Steyne Gardens between 1.30pm and 2pm.

The music programme for Monday is as follows:

11.30am Squadron Leaders

12.20pm Break the Fable

1.40pm TBC

2pm Bugles and Speeches

3pm Quincy Sensual

4.10pm Pier Pressure

5.25pm Flash Company