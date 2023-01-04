With the help of local historian Chris Hare, the Sidney Walter Centre has just produced a new brochure, full of ideas to fill the winter months – including some unusual activities to inspire people to try something a bit different.

Chris said: "You could stay in watching television, or surfing the internet, or you could get yourself down to the Sidney Walter Centre, in Sussex Road, Worthing, where a host of exciting activities are taking place. There is also a heritage section that looks at the history of the houses close to the Sid and the fascinating stories of the people who once lived there. The full colour brochure is free and available from the Sid and Worthing Library."