Wrestling in Worthing: Spanish star is set to wow the crowds

The Spanish Luchador is set to become the latest international wrestling star to invade Worthing at the weekend.

The high-flying ace will feature in a huge all-championship spectacular at the Charmandean Centre on Saturday night (May 31) that will see battles for the Premier Wrestling Federation tag-team, ladies’ and welterweight titles.

The man behind the mask, one of the biggest stars in Barcelona and a former Spanish tag-team champion, has campaigned throughout Europe and in Mexico, where the lucha libre style originated and from where the Spaniard has based his ring persona having been trained by famed Mexican wrestler Juventud Guerrera.

The Luchador will team up with another Iberian star, Portugal’s ‘Fantastic’ David Francisco, to challenge for the PWF tag-team championship belts in a one-night knockout tournament that will also include two fierce and uncompromising UK teams, The Beards and The Storm Boyz, who will both fancy their chances of leaving the arena triumphant.

Francisco has already written his name into PWF history by becoming only the second overseas winner of the Rumblemania Trophy in 26 years on his last Worthing appearance. Now he is aiming to be part of a European super team to be the first non-UK duo to hold the PWF tag championship, but they will undoubtedly find the home contenders hard nuts to crack.

Worthing star Yasmin Stewart, aka ‘The Duchess’, bids to dethrone the reigning PWF title-holder Amazon in the first ladies’ match to be staged at the Charmandean, while welterweight champion Cameron defends his crown in an all-Sussex grudge match against Casey Bitout.

The end of half-term show, the last Worthing Wrestling Spectacular until August, gets under way at 7pm, and tickets include reserved seating, free parking, discounts for advanced bookings and family tickets. Book at www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or telephone 0333 666 3366.