Arundel Wetland Centre will be running the special activity from July 22 to September 4, allowing families to follow in the footsteps of the wetland rangers.
Pick up a free trail card and set off for a full day of discovery and adventure, including dressing-up as a ranger, animal health checks and bird ringing.
Ranger Sam McKinlay said: "I love being a wetland ranger for WWT and helping to care for and protect our amazing wetland wildlife. We thought families would welcome the chance to experience what it’s like to be a ranger through special fun-packed, mini adventures, which include activities that I do as part of my day to day job.
"Hopefully, we’ll also inspire some of our younger visitors to become the wetland rangers of the future, helping to create a world where healthy wetland nature thrives and enriches lives.”
Other summer activities include family pond dipping sessions for groups of up to six people and a Wetland Discovery Boat Safari for £3 per person.
Arundel Wetland Centre is open daily, 10am to 4.30pm. The 65-acre wetland reserve has buggy friendly, paved, level pathways and sturdy no-slip wooden boardwalks. The boat rides, pond dipping and wildlife hides are wheelchair accessible.
