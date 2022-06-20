There were 30 exhibitors and 192 entries on show in the Village Hall. Roses were well represented and there were some first-rate sweet peas on display. Flower arranging continued its resurgence, with the excellent quality a feature of the show.

Vice-president Stella Whitelock presented the prizes. First-time exhibitor Colin Richardson took the Godfrey Challenge Cup for his fine display of roses. With some excellent sweet peas, Jeffrey Haine was the points winner for the Hawthorn Trophy and received the National Sweet Pea Society Bronze Medal.

The judge selected a pair of plants, staged by Irene Jordan, in the cactus and succulent classes, for the Bill Payne Memorial Trophy, and much to her delight, the chairperson Eva Pendreich was presented with the Phillips Trophy for the best flower arrangement.

Awarded for the first time, the John Whitelock Trophy for the cookery and preserves classes went to Margaret Elkin, who made a fine chocolate cake among her prize-winning exhibits. The sole children’s entry was enough for seven-year-old Mabel Coomber to take home the Junior Flower Cup.

First prize winners were Vicky Millis, Colin Richardson, Terry Booker, Alan Humphrey, Jeffery Haine, Andy Mitchell, Anne Hollis, Irene Jordan, Gill Henry, John Smith, Nick Harris, Lisa Elkin, Eva Pendreich, Mary Liverman, Katharine Horwood, Margaret Elkin, Annabelle Heath, Barbara Coomber, Pam Collie, Alan Thew, Peter Liverman and Mabel Coomber.

The next competitive event in Yapton will be the annual flower show staged in a large marquee on the recreation ground on August 13, complemented by a fun dog show and a local history display in the Village Hall.

Also in the news:

1. Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society early summer flower show Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society held its first early summer flower show for three years and was pleased with the results Photo: David Donovan Photo Sales

