Truck Festival 2025: Kasabian, Nothing But Thieves and Bloc Party among the 53 names confirmed for festival
- Truck Festival have announced their line-up ahead of their 2025 event.
- The Oxfordshire festival boasts acts including Kasabian, Blossoms, Nothing But Thieves and Bloc Party.
- Here’s all the bands confirmed from Monday evening’s announcement along with when you can get tickets to the festival.
The hype for the 2025 UK festival seasons seems to be mounting with each day before we get to Christmas Day 2024; possibly fuelling the idea of getting someone a ticket as a gift.
Oxfordshire's Truck Festival have announced over 50 names that have been confirmed for next year’s event, taking place from July 24 to July 27 2024 at Hill Farm in Oxford, including a UK exclusive performance from Nothing But Thieves.
They are set to be joined by Kasabian, who were this year’s surprise act at Glastonbury Festival, Courteeners (hot of their ‘Pink Cactus Cafe’ tour), Blossoms and a special treat for those arriving on Thursday at the festival site.
Bloc Party are set to perform their watershed album, ‘Silent Alarm,’ from start to finish, much akin to their recent anniversary celebrations of their hallowed 2005 album.
Elsewhere on the line-up are inclusions for The Last Dinner Party, Franz Ferdinand and up-and-coming acts including Leeds-based art-punk outfit Thank and noise-rock duo Bicurious.
Truck Festival 2025 - full list of acts currently announced
All information regarding the artist line-up is correct as of writing.
- Kasabian
- Nothing But Thieves
- Courteeners
- Bloc Party
- Blossoms
- The Last Dinner Party
- Franz Ferdinand
- Wunderhorse
- Reytons
- Hard Life
- CMAT
- Natasha Bedingfield
- Fat Dog
- The Big Moon
- Sports Team
- Maximo Park
- Scouting For Girls
- Alfie Templeman
- Cassia
- Corella
- The Futureheads
- Lambrini Girls
- Only The Poets
- Moonchild Sanelly
- Seb Lowe
- Gurriers
- Lime Garden
- BBY
- Luvcat
- Home Counties
- The Clause
- Daydreamers
- Chloe Slater
- She’s In Parties
- The Guest List
- Florence Road
- Polly Money
- Jasmine.4.T
- Cardinals
- Cliffords
- Esme Emerson
- TTSSFU
- Better Joy
- Ellur
- Keg
- Hooton Tennis Club
- Bicurious
- Cherym
- Thank
- Lakes
- National Playboys
- Barrioke feat Shaun Williamson
- Mr Motivator and the Oxford Symphony Orchestra.
When are tickets to attend Truck Festival 2025 on sale?
Presale access to tickets will take place on November 28 2024, but require registration before they go on sale. For general ticket sales however, those will go on sale on November 29 2024 from 10am through the Truck Festival website.
Were you thinking of attending Truck Festival 2025 and now more inclined to get a ticket knowing who is playing? Let us know your thoughts on this festival announcement by leaving a comment down below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.