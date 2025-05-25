Walking with Dinosaurs will have a new narrator for its 2025 series 🐱‍🐉

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The narrator for Walking with Dinosaurs can be confirmed.

The iconic BBC series is back two decades after it first wowed audiences.

But who is on voice-over duty for the series?

When it comes to narrators for documentaries on the BBC, your mind has probably already jumped to the most iconic example. David Attenborough has lent his dulcet tones to many famous shows over the years - but Walking with Dinosaurs is not one of them.

The Beeb has revealed who will be providing the narration for the revival of the legendary documentary. And you might find yourself wondering where you recognise the voice from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walking with Dinosaurs start time has been confirmed - and you can find out more here. The show will have six episodes in total in 2025.

But who is doing the voice over for the show? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is the Walking with Dinosaurs narrator?

Lusotitan in Walking with Dinosaurs 2025 | BBC/PBS/ZDF/France Télévisions

The voice for the 2025 revival of the iconic documentary will be provided by award-winning actor Bertie Carval. He said: “I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this exciting new reimagining of Walking With Dinosaurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The BBC is a world-leader in creating ground-breaking and innovative science programming which I’ve admired all my life, so I’m incredibly excited to be a part of the team bringing the stories of these prehistoric creatures to life.”

Bertie is known for playing Miss Trunchbull in Matilda the Musical on the West End. He has also played Jonathan Strange in Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell and Simon Foster in Doctor Foster on TV.

The original series of Walking with Dinosaurs was narrated by Kenneth Branagh.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.