MasterChef UK has confirmed the contestants in this week’s heats 👨‍🍳

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MasterChef UK has revealed this week’s contestants.

Two more heats are set to take place on the BBC.

But who are the amateur chefs entering the kitchen on week 3?

A new week of MasterChef UK is here and more amateur chefs will be heading into the BBC kitchen.

The show started earlier in August, having been delayed from earlier in the year. The Beeb said it was not an “easy decision” to air the episodes after both presenters were sacked after internal investigations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MasterChef UK was filmed last year, prior to allegations being made against Gregg Wallace and John Torode. The season is being aired so that the amateur cooks featured can be celebrated, the BBC explained.

But who is stepping into the kitchen this week? Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the presenters on MasterChef UK?

John Torode (left) and Gregg Wallace (right) feature in their final series of MasterChef after being sacked amid misconduct claims. | BBC

Despite being sacked in July, both Gregg Wallace and John Torode are on presenting duty for the 2025 series. It is due to the episodes being filmed last year, prior to allegations made against them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the amateur chefs taking part. The focus of it has always been their skill and their journey.

“This has not been an easy decision in the circumstances and we appreciate not everyone will agree with it.”

Who is on MasterChef UK this week?

The show will be back for its latest season from tonight (August 20). It will be broadcast on BBC One at 8pm with three episodes set to air each week - Wednesday to Friday.

All three episodes will arrive on BBC iPlayer on Wednesdays, it has been confirmed. The amateur chefs competing in the first set of heats have been revealed.

Heat 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MasterChef UK heat 5 contestants | BBC

Joy, 26 - London

26-year-old Joy is a Senior Therapeutic Radiographer and lives in London. She describes cooking style as “two words: unique and experimental”.

Joy added: “My cooking is a true blend of everything and anything, drawing from different cultures, techniques, and flavours to create something original every time. I love pushing boundaries and letting creativity lead the way.

“I tend to cook Caribbean and African style foods however I also like to cook Mediterranean, Greek and Turkish grilled dishes, which I love.”

Martyn, 51 - Merseyside

Entrepreneur Martyn lives in Merseyside with his wife Gemma. He was born in Yorkshire and grew up in Essex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing his cooking style, Martyn said: “I am currently doing all I can to cook new and interesting meals whilst reducing food waste. I have developed an app that allows me to use up the food I have in the fridge, freezer and cupboards and plan my weekly meals and shopping around a zero-waste approach.

“It also explores different food techniques, cultures and ingredients meaning my meals are varied from all over the world, whilst reducing costs and food waste.”

Michael, 33 - Walthamstow

Web Developer Michael is the son of Chinese parents and was born and raised in Kent. He now lives with his partner Mia in London.

Speaking about his style of cooking, Michael said: “I would describe myself as a versatile community cook with Asian home cooking as my forté. I’m always in pursuit of new flavours. Nowadays I am just happy to try something new as long as it is genuine, as good taste does get subjective when looking at food with a global lens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would however say East Asian cooking is definitely my strength. My cooking is always in large batches with a lot of people around it or in Tupperware on its way to various people. I guess my style is home cooking that brings everyone together.”

Naomi, 30 - Falkirk

Teacher Naomi lives in Falkirk, Scotland with her partner Alex. She grew up in Inverness, Scotland and went to the University of Edinburgh.

Describing her style of cooking, she said: “My cooking style is all about simple, wholesome dishes that highlight seasonal Scottish and Italian ingredients. As I have navigated through different stages of my life, my style of cooking has remained the same in that I love to use fresh, seasonal Scottish produce to create simple and elegant dishes.

“I am extremely proud of my Scottish heritage and my dishes demonstrate a passion for Scotland's beautiful produce. I love making dishes that bring a sense of warmth to the table and make my family and friends smile.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reuben, 25 - Bristol

IT Project Manager Reuben lives in Bristol with his housemate Izzy who has been a dear friend for years. He went to university in Brighton where he lived for three years and loved every minute by the sea.

Speaking about his style of cooking, Reuben said: “I would describe my style of cooking as relaxed, hearty and comforting. I love unpretentious flavours and styles and making classical dishes that taste great. Creators like Jims Table, Julius Roberts and Ben Lippett have always inspired me.

“Italian or French cuisines are my favourite. I love the simplicity of Italian food and the traditional process of French. Growing up in the countryside has also made me appreciate local British food especially fish and game.”

Victoria, 47, - Middlesbrough

Lawyer Victoria lives in Middlesbrough with her long-term partner Chris and their sausage dog Luigi. She grew up in Hull and went to university in Derby and then Sheffield - she worked in the city for a number of years in her 20s and early 30s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing her style of cooking, Victoria said: “I have quite an eclectic style of cooking and probably lean more towards spicy cuisines with lots of layers and big flavours. I like to cook dishes inspired by a theme, or a memory of a favourite place or experience. I think that food always tastes better when there is a purpose or a story behind it and you can really immerse yourself in bringing that to life.

“I like to have fun with food and add the odd presentation gimmick or unexpected ingredient. I’m really interested in the way different foods and ingredients pair together; I like to find interesting combinations which work well. I find my inspiration in my family and friends and love cooking for them and making a real occasion of it.”

Heat 6

MasterChef UK heat 6 contestants | BBC

Elisha, 24 - Kingston Upon Thames

Dispatcher Elisha lives in Kingston Upon Thames with his family, his two older sisters, father, mother and dog. He was born and grew up in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Speaking about his style of cooking, Elisha said: “My style of cooking is fine dining which is inspired by my love of art. Refining any dish can leave room for error, but I find so much the technical aspects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ I’m a firm believer in eating with your eyes first and nothing comes closer to that than fine dining. Presenting my food with a delicate touch just like a work of art. If the food doesn’t taste as good as it looks then I know I’ve underdelivered and back to drawing board, I go.

“I’m influenced by many cuisines. I liken myself to being a chameleon in the kitchen. I’m able to use various techniques I’ve developed while staying true to the flavours of any specific dish from any part of the world. I’m very particular with my methods and based on feedback from people I’ve fed, it’s worked out well for me so far.”

Gabriele, 32 - London

Tax Advisor Gabriele lives in London with his wife Silvia and their cat Augusto. He was born in La Spezia, Italy, and grew up in Italy.

Discussing his style of cooking, Gabriele said: “I love cooking traditional Italian recipes. Keeping it simple and not overloading a dish is my credo. I enjoy creating new dishes from scratch, starting with basic elements and building them step by step, without compromising the integrity of the main ingredient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I always try to exalt the main ingredient as the true protagonist. I pay special attention to fresh herbs, not just as a garnish, but as a way to enhance and elevate the flavours of the dish.”

Hannah, 38 - Brighton

Mortgage Broker Hannah lives in Brighton with her four-year-old son. She was born and grew up in Shoreham-By-Sea.

Speaking about her cooking style, she explained: “My cooking style is insane! There is nothing I don’t cook, my cooking swings from delicate French patisserie to robust fiery curries – depending on whatever I fancy eating.

“As a single mum, money is tight, so if I want to try a food I haven’t had before I have to make it myself. Most people know me for my baking and desserts though – purely because that is probably where my strengths lie and I’m always called upon to make everyone’s birthday cakes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark, 46 - Halifax

Chartered Surveyor Mark lives in Halifax on his own. Mark was widowed in September 2022 after being with his wife, Jane, for over 40 years. Jane died very suddenly whilst they were on holiday in the USA the day after her 62nd birthday.

Speaking about his style of cooking, Mark said: “My style of cooking is easy going. I don’t profess to be a genuine chef but really enjoy cooking for myself and others. ‘Enjoy it’, I say to my guests, because it won’t be the same next time.

“Having said that, I do like to try different food types from plain, wholesome cottage pie to Indonesian Nasi Goreng with lots of other food types in between. I do tend to veer down the pan-Asian route - inspired by my father’s cooking, who was influenced during WW2 and when he spent time in the Far East.”

Sophie, 25 - London

Assistant Colourist in Post Production Sophie lives in London with her best friend Mara and border terrier Stanley. Her boyfriend Charlie lives in Manchester. Sophie was born and grew up in Essex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing her style of cooking, Sophie said: “I’d describe my style of cooking as rogue plant-based food. I didn’t stop eating meat because I didn’t like it, I just didn’t want to eat animals anymore. I still cook meat for friends and family, I just don’t eat it myself. I love recreating the textures and flavours of meaty dishes in a way that still excites the palate.

“Beautiful, fresh, seasonal ingredients are usually the stars of my dishes. Plants are incredibly diverse, and I love showcasing what they can do. If you think about it, it's usually the ingredients around the meat that make a dish exciting. A plain steak might be nice, but it's the celeriac miso purée, sticky glazed carrot, and rich jus that really elevate the plate.

“I love to experiment with different cuisines, and I love food stories and origins, so trying dishes from difference cultures and hearing about where they come from and the stories behind the dishes.”

Yen, 38 - Carlisle

Data scientist Yen lives in Carlisle with her husband and two rescue dogs, Lilu and Morpheus. She was born and grew up in Vietnam, she also spent a lot of time in Thailand and Laos in her early years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She moved to England at 16 years old, and after graduating from university, she worked and lived in Cambodia, Macau and Singapore, before coming back to England with her husband.

Speaking about her food, Yen said: “My cooking style is exciting and beautifully presented, often featuring local ingredients prepared in a modern way with global flavours and spices. I also enjoy the discipline of recreating recipes from renowned chefs.

“At home, we have a library which includes over 100 cookbooks covering chefs and cuisines from around the world. From plant-based to home curing and sourdough bread baking, these books are a great source of inspiration to me. I enjoy exploring and revisiting various cuisines, always eager to learn new dishes.”

How many people make it to the quarter-finals?

The amateur cooks who take part in the heats will be hoping to make it all the way to the quarter-finals on Friday (August 15). Just three of the chefs from each heat will make it through to the next round - with six facing the critics at the end of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best chefs from the quarter-finals will make it through to the MasterChef semi-finals and will return later in the season. During the early weeks of the competition, it will follow the format of heat, heat, and then quarter-final.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.