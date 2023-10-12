BREAKING
Anger after Hastings Bonfire charity collecting boxes stolen from local pubs

A series of thefts of collection tins used to raise much-needed funds for Hastings Bonfire have left organisers furious and potentially short of money for future events.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 12th Oct 2023, 13:57 BST
The bonfire is a registered charity in itself but also collects for many local good causes and charities.

Hastings Bonfire is a highlight of the local events calendar, and many thousands of people are expected in town this Saturday (14th Oct) to witness the annual spectacle.

However, with costs rising every year, the event organisers are reliant on voluntary donations to cover everything from the fireworks themselves to insurance and other essential items.

    Hastings Bonfire Society has had charity collection boxes stolen from local pubs

    John Bownas, of Hastings Business Crime Reduction Partnership, said: "From CCTV in several pubs there is a strong likelihood that the same individual is responsible for the thefts that have so far come to light, and we are afraid that there may be some that haven't yet been reported. We are working closely with the police to bring the suspect to justice, but there is little chance that the cash stolen will ever be recovered.

    "Crimes such as this are particularly unpleasant because they take money away from the community as a whole, and at a time when people are counting every penny these donations show just how much importance people put in events like Bonfire, which attracts a massive amount of trade to the area as well as being a fun night out for so many families."

    A spokesperson for Hastings Bonfire Society said: "We are genuinely so upset by these thefts, and we simply can't understand why someone would take money away from the town's annual celebrations. We have, however, we've set up an online crowdfunding option, and we'd be massively grateful if anyone who can afford a few pounds could add to our collection there."

    The Hastings Bonfire website is www.hbbs.info and a link to the crowdfunder can be found there.

