The pub is already off the mark today, offering a rich ox cheek and tail pie, slow cooked with pale ale. It has also put a duck and olive pie on the menu.
The pub, in George Street, offers a wide selection of pies hand made on the premises and often featuring locally sourced ingredients such as Hastings smoked haddock.
Landlord Bob Tipler said: “Everyone loves a pie and we have a passion for our national dish. Our pies are all handmade in the Albion kitchen and we use locally sourced ingredients wherever possible. You’ll usually find 6 or 7 varieties on the menu with meat, fish, vegetarian and vegan options all available.
Pies are served with a side dish and a sauce of your choice and there is a selection of mash topped pies. If you like a pint with your pie the Albion has you covered as the pub is featured in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide.
As if pies were not enough, the Albion also has a pasty shack selling genuine Cornish Pasties from St. Ives and Pie and Mash from Manzies of London – you can eat these in our seafront bar too.
Kitchen open Monday – Friday 12.30pm – 4pm and 5pm – 8.30pm, Saturday 12.30 – 8pm and Sunday 12 – 4.30pm.