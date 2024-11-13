New board on history of Manor House in Manor Gardens, Bexhill Old Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some intriguing “ruins” in the Manor Gardens are all that remain of the once mighty Manor House in Bexhill Old Town.

Alex Markwick has designed a board which explains the layout of the former Manor House in relation to the ruins and this board has now been installed in the Manor Gardens.

Alex has been working with Dorothy Smith, Trustee of Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society and the Society has funded the board and its installation.

Dorothy wanted to thank Alex for his great idea and his hard work in bringing it about and to express appreciation for the help from Bexhill Museum and for the practical assistance from Keith Rhodes with the project.

The new Board in place in the Manor Gardens

Sadly the Manor House was demolished in 1968, but the Society hopes that people visiting the Manor Gardens will be able to look at the board and imagine where they might have been in the Manor House when it still stood there.