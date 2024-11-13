New board on history of Manor House in Manor Gardens, Bexhill Old Town
Alex Markwick has designed a board which explains the layout of the former Manor House in relation to the ruins and this board has now been installed in the Manor Gardens.
Alex has been working with Dorothy Smith, Trustee of Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society and the Society has funded the board and its installation.
Dorothy wanted to thank Alex for his great idea and his hard work in bringing it about and to express appreciation for the help from Bexhill Museum and for the practical assistance from Keith Rhodes with the project.
Sadly the Manor House was demolished in 1968, but the Society hopes that people visiting the Manor Gardens will be able to look at the board and imagine where they might have been in the Manor House when it still stood there.