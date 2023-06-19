The Westfield Christmas Lights have raised thousands of pounds for charity over the years – now the man who has been organising the event has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the King’s Honours.

The lights were the idea of 92-year-old resident Ken Munday, who is still involved. He received the award for his work with the lights and and other voluntary contributions in the village, including looking after the war memorial for many years.

The award comes just ten days before his 93rd birthday. Son Andy said: “Dad is over the moon and really quite emotional. Rachel Pritchard, from the village has been pushing for Ken to be recognised for some time.

“It makes us all so very proud to read Ken Munday’s name in the Kings Birthday Honours list. Brenda, his late wife, would have been so proud. Thank you to Rachel and anyone who nominated him for this award.”

The village has become famous in the area for its elaborate and stunning light decorations which attract people from miles around and raise important funds for charity. The lights have raised £110,000 for St Michael’s Hospice over the years, and last year raised funds for two smaller local charities, Westfield based Veterans Growth and Charity for Kids, which serves Hastings and Rother.

