A St Leonards road is to be closed overnight for repairs.

East Sussex Highways said there will be carriageway repairs on the A2100 The Ridge West, Battle Road and Beauport Park roundabout ahead of next year’s surface dressing programme.

A spokesperson said: "Works will be carried out from Thursday 16 to Friday 24 October 2025 between 8pm and 6am. There are currently no plans for weekend working."

They added: "These works involve targeted patch repairs, refreshing road markings and resetting and replacing drainage covers.

"The team will be working in multiple locations:

"Thursday 16 & Friday 17 October: Battle Road, Beauport Park Roundabout and Stonebeach Rise.

"Monday 20 to Friday 24 October: A2100 The Ridge West.

"Access to these locations will be restricted to residents while we are working, with traffic diverted via A2100, A271, A269, A2691, A2690 and vice versa.

"Please be aware, there will also be a lane closure in place on the A2690 Queensway for safety purposes when working on the A2100 The Ridge West."