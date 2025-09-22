CPRE slams ‘appalling’ decision to approve Gatwick airport’s £2.2bn Northern Runway expansion

The director of campaign group CPRE as called the decision to approve Gatwick airport’s £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans ‘appalling’.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander granted planning permission for the routine use of Gatwick’s Northern Runway on Sunday, September 21, calling it a no-brainer for economic growth.

The project is expected to create 14,000 jobs and support an additional 100,000 flights annually by repositioning the Northern Runway 12 metres north to enable dual-runway operations. Ms Alexander hopes the runway will be ready for use by the summer of 2029.

The Northern Runway scheme is privately financed and will be delivered within the existing airport boundary, with Gatwick committing to environmental safeguards including stricter noise limits and a 54% sustainable transport mode share. The development is projected to increase passenger capacity to around 75 million by the late 2030s and contribute £1 billion annually to the regional economy.

Paul Steedman, Director, CPRE Sussex, called the decision to approve Gatwick's second runway plans 'appalling' | Picture: CPRE/SussexWorld

But CPRE, The Countryside Charity, formerly known by names such as the Council for the Preservation of Rural England and the Campaign to Protect Rural England, says the plans are a threat to climate change and will not deliver the boost to the economy the government wants.

Paul Steedman, Director, CPRE Sussex said: "This is an appalling decision for local residents, the Sussex countryside and the global environment. What is, in practice, a new second runway, will bring more noise, congestion and air pollution to neighbouring communities and to the protected landscapes of the High Weald, Surrey Hills, Kent Downs and the South Downs National Park.

"The single biggest threat to the countryside is climate change. This expansion will significantly increase greenhouse gas pollution - and the government is just crossing its fingers that unproven and unscalable technologies will magically make the problem go away.

“Airport expansion won't even deliver the boost to UK growth that the government wants. There has been no net increase in air travel for business purposes or in jobs in air transport since 2007. Recent research from the New Economic Foundation indicates that airport expansion will drive significant tourism revenue abroad, not bring it to the UK. To create the jobs of the future we need investment in low-carbon industries and transport, not more unsustainable expansion of the UK’s airports."