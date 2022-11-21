Sussex photographer captures stunning pictures of Ashdown Forest

A Sussex photographer has released a new book in time for Christmas containing more than 100 beautiful pictures of Ashdown Forest through the seasons.

Craig Payne, 33, from Danehill, launched 'Through The Seasons of Ashdown Forest' at a special event recently at Ashdown Park Hotel in Wych Cross. The book is a compilation of pictures he took on more than 200 visits to Ashdown Forest during Lockdown. The first picture was taken in January 2019, and the last on October 4 this year.

Craig said: "I am delighted that the book is now in print, and early sales have been very encouraging indeed. I have been taking pictures of the natural world for 15 years and grew up walking Doug, the family dog, in the Forest.

"The book highlights the differences of the four seasons, and portrays how it is vital to so many heartland specialist plants and animals, while also giving the public a place to explore and enjoy. I am so pleased with the final product, and I hope it will be popular, especially in the run-up to Christmas."

There are also a series of limited-edition prints and greeting cards available.

To order your copy of the book, go to www.throughtheseasons.co.uk.

1. Ashdown Forest The view from Lintons in the Autumn Photo: CRAIG PAYNE Photo Sales

2. Ashdown Forest 1.jpg Ashdown Forest as a white wonderland Photo: Craig Payne Photo Sales

3. Ashdown Forest The Ashdown Forest photo book is available to buy now Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4. Ashdown Forest Ashdown Forest in autumn Photo: Craig Payne Photo Sales