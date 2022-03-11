How much longer must this Labour council ruin this town and waste so much of our hard-earned money?

They spent more than one million pounds on the cafe in the County Park; a ridiculous amount of money for the Bulverhythe pub site and do we really need another restaurant in the town centre? So many more examples of waste we know of - we need new public toilets, which would then allow me and other people in my age group to go to the town centre and have a coffee or a meal and a natter after shopping.

But most of us ‘oldies’ can’t stay away for long from home nowadays! So our purchasing power is being lost to our town, when it so badly needs it. Also I want to know exactly what civic silver the council leader has decided to sell to pay for some of their stupid mistakes and lack of checking on the finances of projects properly.

Maureen Charlesworth mayor in 2009

That silver is probably very old and was donated to the town to be seen and shown on display at various functions as it used to be. The mayor has been forbidden wear his robes and regalia when going to clubs and organisations who have asked for him to come and see what they do to help people less able than themselves. This must make them think they are not worth a visit from the mayor.

When I was mayor I used to get so much pleasure when visiting these groups - however small they were - and was amazed so often at what they were doing to help others enjoy their lives and hobbies.

He is, I am sure, very upset that he is unable to fulfil the job he was doing so well and was very much liked by everyone he met.

I am so very disappointed at the way our lovely town is being run nowadays - not for the benefit of our people, but it seems only for the benefit of the ruling group on our council. Please wake up and change your ideas.

