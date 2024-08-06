A Sussex Police officer who was accused of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was struck by a police car has been cleared.

The BBC reported this week that charges against PC Christopher Corker, 40, from Worthing, had been dropped in a hearing at the Old Bailey in London.

The BBC said PC Corker had pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct had confirmed in December 2023 that a Sussex Police officer was due in court after its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of 27-year-old Arthur Hölscher-Ermert in Peacehaven. The IOPC said Mr Hölscher-Ermert died on the evening of April 30, 2022, after he was struck by a Sussex Police car.

The IOPC initially said the police officer could not be named for legal reasons, but in a January 2024 update they said: “Following a court appearance in January 2024, the officer can now be named as Christopher Corker, aged 39.”

The IOPC said: “We began our investigation on 1 May 2022 after we received a mandatory referral from Sussex Police.We completed our investigation in April 2023 and then prepared a file for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).”

The IOPC added that the CPS had decided not to charge a second officer who was under criminal investigation for the offence of perverting the course of justice.