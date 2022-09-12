Adur road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Adur's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9.15am August 8 to 4.45pm September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Holmbush Interchange, exit slip road lane closures.

• A27, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am July 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Grove Lodge roundabout to Shoerham, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Lancing Manor roundabout to Hangleton, slip road closures for maintenance works.