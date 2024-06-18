First-time candidate stands for Arundel and South Downs Constituency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Mike Smith from Wisborough Green is standing as a prospective parliamentary candidate for the Arundel and South Downs Constituency in the upcoming election.

Self-funding and standing for the first time, Mike will be the face and voice of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and hopes that his candidacy efforts will help protect the countryside and the rural communities that call it home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike has lived in the constituency for 20 years and taught Game & Wildlife Managementfor more than a decade at West Sussex's College of Agriculture. He studied Countryside Management at Wye College and completed PG teacher training specialising in Land-Based Education in the Further, Adult and Higher Education sector.

Mike Smith, SDP candidate.

The decision to stand for election came about as Mike believes that Westminster severely neglects the countryside and its residents. He feels that the area is facing an existential threat due to social, environmental, economic, and political pressures. He hopes to address these issues by running for a seat and offering better representation and support for rural communities.

Mike is pledging to work tirelessly for the people of the Arundel and South Downs Constituency. He emphasizes that support for his candidacy will be a vote for the representation of the countryside, ensuring that the views of local communities, which are often silenced and ignored, are heard, and protected. He will be a strong advocate for the land and the people, addressing their challenges and championing their interests.

Commenting, he said, "The countryside and rural areas have been severely neglected by successive governments, starting with the dismantling of rural institutions during the New Labour years from 1997 to 2010. Today, these communities are under immense pressure, risking significant loss if urgent action is not taken. The rampant development of housing on greenfield sites is particularly concerning, leading to substantial losses of farmland, woodland, and wildlife habitats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad