First-time candidate stands for Arundel and South Downs Constituency
Mike Smith from Wisborough Green is standing as a prospective parliamentary candidate for the Arundel and South Downs Constituency in the upcoming election.
Self-funding and standing for the first time, Mike will be the face and voice of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and hopes that his candidacy efforts will help protect the countryside and the rural communities that call it home.
Mike has lived in the constituency for 20 years and taught Game & Wildlife Managementfor more than a decade at West Sussex's College of Agriculture. He studied Countryside Management at Wye College and completed PG teacher training specialising in Land-Based Education in the Further, Adult and Higher Education sector.
The decision to stand for election came about as Mike believes that Westminster severely neglects the countryside and its residents. He feels that the area is facing an existential threat due to social, environmental, economic, and political pressures. He hopes to address these issues by running for a seat and offering better representation and support for rural communities.
Mike is pledging to work tirelessly for the people of the Arundel and South Downs Constituency. He emphasizes that support for his candidacy will be a vote for the representation of the countryside, ensuring that the views of local communities, which are often silenced and ignored, are heard, and protected. He will be a strong advocate for the land and the people, addressing their challenges and championing their interests.
Commenting, he said, "The countryside and rural areas have been severely neglected by successive governments, starting with the dismantling of rural institutions during the New Labour years from 1997 to 2010. Today, these communities are under immense pressure, risking significant loss if urgent action is not taken. The rampant development of housing on greenfield sites is particularly concerning, leading to substantial losses of farmland, woodland, and wildlife habitats.
“I am representing the SDP because they are the only party that has taken the time to understand the countryside and the people who live and work there. The SDP appreciates the unique challenges faced by rural communities and is committed to supporting their livelihoods and way of life, ensuring that the countryside remains a vibrant and sustainable part of our nation.”
