Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Friends Cafe & Bakery at 12 Station Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on May 22
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Charcoal grill at 18 High Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: Royal Fish & Chips at 15c Surrey Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on May 23