Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 10:21 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Friends Cafe & Bakery at 12 Station Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on May 22

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Charcoal grill at 18 High Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on May 23

    • Rated 5: Royal Fish & Chips at 15c Surrey Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on May 23