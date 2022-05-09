Here’s where the Arun district ranks for vaccinations among primary school aged children

New data showing how many five to 11-year-olds in England have been vaccinated has been revealed. SUS-220905-125823001

619 five to 11 year olds out of a possible 12,100 have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

This means that 5.1 per cent of the eligible children have been vaccinated in the district.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Arun district ranks 22nd in terms of the least vaccinated districts in the South East and the 151st least vaccinated in England.

A NHS England spokesperson said: “The fastest and largest vaccine drive in NHS history has vaccinated more than 260,000 five to 11-year-olds whose parents have decided to take up this offer, since it went live less than four weeks ago, following the JCVI’s recommendation of a non-urgent offer.

“Getting vaccinated is a personal choice between families and their children, and we have now sent invites to everyone eligible, including to the parents of one million children aged five and six last week – with people able to book an appointment via the National Booking System.”

You can make an appointment for your child at a children’s vaccination clinic in your local Health and Social Care Trust using the online booking system at covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated. You may be able to attend without an appointment.