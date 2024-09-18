An evening with Kate Mosse, CBE at Goodwood House - a journey through history with The Map of Bones
Mosse’s latest book, The Map of Bones is an epic tale of love, adventure, and adversity. The novel is the highly anticipated sequel to the No. 1 bestseller The Ghost Ship and the final instalment in The Joubert Family Chronicles. Set against the backdrop of 17th and 19th-century southern Africa, The Map of Bones masterfully weaves together stories of injustice, hardship, and triumph.
Guests will have the chance to meet one of the most celebrated voices in historical fiction with a live talk by Kate Mosse, where she will delve into the making of The Map of Bones and the rich history behind The Joubert Family Chronicles.
Clementine de la Poer Beresford, Curator of the Goodwood Collection, shares her delight in Kate Mosse appearance at Goodwood House, “We are delighted to welcome Kate to Goodwood for what promises to be a fascinating evening full of thrilling historical adventure!”
Tickets for the evening are £15 per person, which includes a welcome drink. There will be an opportunity to purchase books on the evening and have them signed by Kate.
For further information or to purchase tickets and information on how to get to Goodwood House, visit https://www.goodwood.com/visit-eat-stay/goodwood-house/an-evening-with-kate-mosse/
