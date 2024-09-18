An evening with Kate Mosse, CBE at Goodwood House - a journey through history with The Map of Bones

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Goodwood House is delighted to welcome internationally bestselling author Kate Mosse CBE for an exclusive evening event on Wednesday 30 October, at 6:30pm. Guests will have the rare opportunity to hear Kate discuss her latest historical adventure novel, The Map of Bones, while enjoying a welcome drink in the magnificent surroundings of the State Apartments at Goodwood House.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mosse’s latest book, The Map of Bones is an epic tale of love, adventure, and adversity. The novel is the highly anticipated sequel to the No. 1 bestseller The Ghost Ship and the final instalment in The Joubert Family Chronicles. Set against the backdrop of 17th and 19th-century southern Africa, The Map of Bones masterfully weaves together stories of injustice, hardship, and triumph.

Guests will have the chance to meet one of the most celebrated voices in historical fiction with a live talk by Kate Mosse, where she will delve into the making of The Map of Bones and the rich history behind The Joubert Family Chronicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clementine de la Poer Beresford, Curator of the Goodwood Collection, shares her delight in Kate Mosse appearance at Goodwood House, “We are delighted to welcome Kate to Goodwood for what promises to be a fascinating evening full of thrilling historical adventure!”

An Evening with Kate Mosse, CBE at Goodwood House

Tickets for the evening are £15 per person, which includes a welcome drink. There will be an opportunity to purchase books on the evening and have them signed by Kate.

For further information or to purchase tickets and information on how to get to Goodwood House, visit https://www.goodwood.com/visit-eat-stay/goodwood-house/an-evening-with-kate-mosse/