Chichester road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Chichester's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 25 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fishborne roundabout to Stockbridge roundabout, lane closures for barrier works.

• A27, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fishbourne Roundabout to Warblington, Layby and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 6am September 2 2022 to 8am February 5 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Warblington to Stockbridge Roundabout, Lane closure for maintenance works.