New food standard ratings for 28 pubs, takeaways and eateries in the Chichester district

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 28 of Chichester district’s pubs, takeaways and eateries, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Kelly Brown
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 9:09 am

The following ratings have been given out of five to these restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Drifters at 61 Shore Road, East Wittering; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: Horse Guards Inn at Tillington; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: Crate And Apple Pub at 12 - 14 Westgate, Chichester; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: The Grange Midhurst Community And Leisure Centre at Bepton Road, Midhurst; rated on February 4

• Rated 5: Pavilion Tea Room at Stansted Park; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: The Village Shop And Tea Room at The Square, Compton; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: Lemongrass at 5 - 6 St Pancras, Chichester; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: The Eternal Maker at 41 Terminus Road, Chichester; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Dee Dees Cafe at The Range, Westhampnett Road, Chichester; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Wendy’s at Bosham Walk, Bosham Lane, Bosham; rated on January 29

• Rated 5: Air Arena at Chichester Gate, Chichester; rated on January 15

• Rated 5: Nando’s at Chichester Gate, Chichester; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: Zizzi at The Old Theatre, 43 South Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 14

• Rated 4: Prezzo at 61 South Street, Chichester; rated on January 14

• Rated 4: The Buttery At The Crypt at 12a South Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 14

• Rated 4: Shoreside Cafe, High Street, Bosham; rated on January 29.

Ratings have been handed to these pubs and bars

• Rated 5: The Eastgate PH at 4 The Hornet, Chichester; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: The Woolpack at 71 Fishbourne Road West, Fishbourne; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: The Earl Of March at Lavant; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: The Anchor Inn at Selsey Road, Sidlesham; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Bosham Inn at Main Road, Bosham; rated on January 28

• Rated 4: The Swan Inn at Red Lion Street, Midhurst; rated on January 28.

• Rated 4: Foresters Armsat The Street, Graffham; rated on January 21.

Ratings have also been given to these takeaways

• Rated 5: Papa John’s at 36 The Hornet, Chichester; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Nice Plaice at 7 Orchard Parade, Selsey; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Serco PECS at Chichester Combined Court, Southgate, Chichester; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Splits Bakery at St Martins House, St Martins Street, Chichester; rated on February 4

• Rated 4: The Lighthouse Fish And Chips at 1 The Ridgeway, Chichester; rated on January 15

For all of the ratings of the district’s eateries visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

