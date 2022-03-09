The following ratings have been given out of five to these restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Drifters at 61 Shore Road, East Wittering; rated on February 10



• Rated 5: Horse Guards Inn at Tillington; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: Crate And Apple Pub at 12 - 14 Westgate, Chichester; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: The Grange Midhurst Community And Leisure Centre at Bepton Road, Midhurst; rated on February 4

• Rated 5: Pavilion Tea Room at Stansted Park; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: The Village Shop And Tea Room at The Square, Compton; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: Lemongrass at 5 - 6 St Pancras, Chichester; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: The Eternal Maker at 41 Terminus Road, Chichester; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Dee Dees Cafe at The Range, Westhampnett Road, Chichester; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Wendy’s at Bosham Walk, Bosham Lane, Bosham; rated on January 29

• Rated 5: Air Arena at Chichester Gate, Chichester; rated on January 15

• Rated 5: Nando’s at Chichester Gate, Chichester; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: Zizzi at The Old Theatre, 43 South Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 14

• Rated 4: Prezzo at 61 South Street, Chichester; rated on January 14

• Rated 4: The Buttery At The Crypt at 12a South Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 14

• Rated 4: Shoreside Cafe, High Street, Bosham; rated on January 29.

Ratings have been handed to these pubs and bars

• Rated 5: The Eastgate PH at 4 The Hornet, Chichester; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: The Woolpack at 71 Fishbourne Road West, Fishbourne; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: The Earl Of March at Lavant; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: The Anchor Inn at Selsey Road, Sidlesham; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Bosham Inn at Main Road, Bosham; rated on January 28

• Rated 4: The Swan Inn at Red Lion Street, Midhurst; rated on January 28.

• Rated 4: Foresters Armsat The Street, Graffham; rated on January 21.

Ratings have also been given to these takeaways

• Rated 5: Papa John’s at 36 The Hornet, Chichester; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Nice Plaice at 7 Orchard Parade, Selsey; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Serco PECS at Chichester Combined Court, Southgate, Chichester; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Splits Bakery at St Martins House, St Martins Street, Chichester; rated on February 4

• Rated 4: The Lighthouse Fish And Chips at 1 The Ridgeway, Chichester; rated on January 15