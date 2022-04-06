Reader letter: ‘Chichester should be extremely proud of resident’

Chichester resident Donna Ockenden. Photograph: Kate Shemilt/ ks190623-1

Chichester should be extremely proud of resident Donna Ockenden who published her and her team’s long-awaited report on the failures at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

Her report has led to action on 15 immediate and essential action across all NHS maternity units in a ‘blueprint’ for safe care and £124million towards improvements.

This report has helped so many families with closure on their losses and unnecessary suffering.