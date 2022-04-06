Reader letter: ‘Chichester should be extremely proud of resident’

Writes Sophie Hull, of Lion Street, Chichester

Chichester resident Donna Ockenden. Photograph: Kate Shemilt/ ks190623-1

Chichester should be extremely proud of resident Donna Ockenden who published her and her team’s long-awaited report on the failures at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

Her report has led to action on 15 immediate and essential action across all NHS maternity units in a ‘blueprint’ for safe care and £124million towards improvements.

This report has helped so many families with closure on their losses and unnecessary suffering.

Donna was recognised some years ago for her work by Chichester City Council, with a civic award for her work with the homeless and spearheading Four Streets. She deserves further recognition.

