Reader letter: Residents of Chichester’s Minerva Heights ‘deserve better’

Aerial view of Chichester. Photograph: Allan Hutchings/ Hilsea Portsmouth

I am angry with dismay and astonishment that no GP surgery may be provided for thousands of residents joining the massive Minerva Heights housing development.

Public transport from Minerva Heights will be essential to reduce traffic congestion.

Robin Kidd, at last Tuesday’s West Walls Residents’ Association, doubted CDC’s five-year Infrastructure Business Plan’s ‘developer contribution’ allocating £420,000 for an extension to the GP practice at Langley House in West Street is an acceptable ‘sound investment of public money’, especially given its significant Grade II listed building status.

Councillor Kate O’Kelly has described Langley House as a ‘deeply inappropriate building for a GP practice.

Councillor Martyn Bell says ‘what is needed are extra doctors’.

And councillor Susan Taylor has since admitted that private GP practices cannot be forced to operate in a particular location, such as the proposed and highly controversial Southern Gateway scheme, while acknowledging city GP practices were close to capacity due to ever increasing demand for more unsustainable housing development ‘as a result of growth in the area’.

Our fast-changing damaged environment bears testimony to these scars.

The West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) originally identified the need for a new medical centre at Minerva Heights, but it has now become clear following discussion with local GPs that ‘there was no interest from them in relocating’.

CCG has now changed its strategy towards expanding unsuitable premises.

Councillors must be made accountable for the mess they make. Minerva residents deserve better.