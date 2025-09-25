REVIEW: Lord of the Flies at Chichester Festival Theatre - why this brutal, terrifying descent into our basest instincts rekindled my school reading list

William Golding’s debut 1954 novel Lord of the Flies has been required reading on many school syllabuses for decades. Its brutal exploration of morality, leadership, and the ensuring chaos when a society’s rules collapse, has left an indelible mark on the minds of many. Nigel Williams’ stage adaptation has arrived at Chichester Festival Theatre and Editor In Chief Gary Shipton who himself read the book at school was in the audience for the first night.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An aeroplane crashes on to a deserted island during a Second World War evacuation and the only survivors are a group of schoolboys.

Superficially, they are from well-heeled families and initially they exhibit the credentials of civilised young men in the making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it doesn’t take long for disagreements to break out over how they should organise themselves and who should lead them.

Lord of the Flies at Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo: Manuel Harlan

In the absence of authority, they quickly descend into anarchy – with fears of a beast inhabiting the island proving a catalyst for bullying, violence, and ultimately multiple murders.

In so many ways, the plot plays out parallels in a war-torn world beyond their island as they mirror the brutality that provoked their evacuation.

This production, directed by Anthony Lau, avoids the trap of sugar-coating any part of the book’s grim undertones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So we are not presented with a set designed to look like a glorious sun-kissed sandy island. Instead, the theatre stage and the space behind it is stripped bare.

The lighting is as uncompromising as the stark showers that spray blood across the boys and the stage toward the end of the first half. The cleaning team working hard in the interval deserve a standing ovation.

The music which accompanies the play like a film sound-track amplifies the terror.

As for the cast, who appear – one assumes – younger than they actually are, this is a sharp, slick and colossal set of performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfie Jallow’s portrayal of Piggy is exceptional. The boy who opens the show with such humbling good cheer and does his level best to inject sense into his delinquent companions is inevitably the target for their prejudices, disdain, and derision. That his spectacles – vital for him to see beyond a blurred world – are also essential to start fires makes him utterly vulnerable.

Jallow takes us on his journey with such skill and accomplishment that it is impossible not to be moved by the all engulfing darkness.

But there is not a weak presence on the CFT stage. Sheyi Cole as the sensible and chosen leader Ralph contrasts perfectly with Tucker St Ivany’s wickedly eloquent exposition of Jack.

There are moments in this production so shocking and so blunt that it is hard to watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But to give theatrical life to Golding’s masterpiece in any other way would be entirely disingenuous.

If you have dark memories of Lord of the Flies from your schooldays – I certainly do – this will do nothing to assuage them. But pluck up the courage to see it none the less.

It is a wonderful gem of theatrical honesty produced by a team who deliver in abundance.

But when you get home you might need to watch a 30 minute comedy classic on the TV just as an antidote to any potential nightmares.